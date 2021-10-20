Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin to perform in Miami one year after postponing tour

MIAMI – Exactly one year after their tour was postponed due to COVID-19, the highly anticipated joint tour of Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin has officially kicked off, and fans in Miami are in for a treat.

Latin music stars Iglesias, Martin, and Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra, are set to embark on their first North American arena tour throughout October and November where they will showcase their mega hits from throughout the years, according to USA Today.

Although Iglesias and Martin have known each other since the ‘90s, they have rarely collaborated on music or performances — that is, until now.

South Florida-based fans of Iglesias, 46, and Martin, 49, will get the chance to see them perform live this Friday and Saturday at FTX Arena (formally known as the American Airlines Arena).

For those interested in attending, tickets are still available for both performances through Ticketmaster by clicking here.

After their Miami stop on tour, Iglesias and Martin will hit the road and perform in Atlanta, followed by stops in Orlando and Dallas.