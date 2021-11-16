Dionne Warwick called out Jake Gyllenhaal on Twitter over Taylor Swift songs

Dionne Warwick performs onstage during the "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" Premiere Concert during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Radio City Music Hall on April 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

It’s safe to say, it’s been a rough couple days for actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Gyllenhaal, who previously dated Taylor Swift a decade ago, has been trending on Twitter ever since the the new version of Swift’s album “Red” was released Friday.

As we’re all well aware, Swift is known for writing songs about her famous ex-boyfriends, and Swift certainly did that back in 2012 when she penned songs about her relationship with Gyllenhaal.

Obviously when the album came out, fans knew the songs were about him, but now that the album has been re-recorded, and a 10-minute version of the album’s best song, “All Too Well,” was released with it, Swifties everywhere are once again talking about how Gyllenhaal broke Swift’s heart.

And it’s not only Swift fans who are talking about Gyllenhaal now. Twitter icon and acclaimed singer Dionne Warwick weighed in on the situation, and her tweets about the ex-couple are truly hilarious.

It does not belong to you. Box it up and I will pay the cost of postage, Jake. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 15, 2021

Not only did Warwick call Gyllenhaal out, she even offered to pay for the postage so he could ship a scarf back to Swift.

For some context, in the song “All Too Well,” Swift sings about how she left her scarf at the home of the sister of the man she’s singing about -- and how the guy still has the scarf.

There have been countless jokes and memes made about the scarf, but Warwick’s shady and funny tweet completely takes the cake.

Oh, and if you’re not following Warwick on Twitter yet, you better change that.