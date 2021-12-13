Grooving at the North Beach Music Festival

Grooving to the good vibes at the North Beach Music Festival.

Miami Beach, FLA. – Jam band fans packed the North Beach Bandshell this weekend for the North Beach Music Festival.

Some fans traveled from as far away as Massachusetts and New York to rock out to smoking sets from The Motet, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Aqueous and Spafford; whose members also wrapped up Saturday night with an all-star jam!

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong headlined the first night and kept fans on their feet!

Local restaurants served up stadium-type fare for hungry fans in between sets. Hometown Barbecue from Allapattah, Eleventh Street Pizza and Los Dos Amigos Tacos provided the 305 vibe in the munchies department. Cosmic Charlie brought a food truck all the way down from South Carolina! Vegan Demon provided vegetarian and fully vegan alternatives.

Taz tearing it up on the Park Stage on Saturday night.

The organizers created a linear flow for the festival; with the Bandshell serving as the main stage, with surrounding VIP sections and lounges. Then, fans could stroll south to the Park stage which allowed for a much more intimate experience. But there wasn’t a bad seat in the house-not that anyone was sitting down!

Buffalo-based Aqueous laying down some slinky grooves on the Park Stage on Saturday night.

It was weekend of perfect weather to be outside enjoying live music on Miami Beach! Don’t miss this music festival next year!