How to get Local 10 and ABC back on your YouTube TV guide

After this week’s renewal of the ABC/Disney-YouTube TV agreement, some viewers who watch Local 10 News through YouTube TV may not be seeing our channel repopulated on their program guide.

YouTube has sent its subscribers instructions for restoring their local ABC station and ABC/Disney/ESPN channels to their program guides. CLICK HERE to read that.

The instructions can also be found at YouTube TV Help.

YouTube TV began restoring access to Disney content Sunday after extended contract renewal discussions led to an interruption of service over the weekend.

The stations briefly affected for those YouTube customers included ESPN, FX, National Geographic and local ABC stations like Local 10 News.

YouTube apologized for the disruption and said it would provide a $15 credit to impacted customers.