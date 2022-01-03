Actors’ Playhouse in Coral Gables to postpone ‘On Your Feet!’ production

ON YOUR FEET! Broadway musical based on Gloria and Emilio Estefan postponed until February.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Actors’ Playhouse in Coral Gables will postpone the production of “On Your Feet!,” based on the story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s musical career, until Feb. 9 due to current COVID-19 conditions.

The hit Broadway show tells the story of how the young Cuban couple became international stars. Gloria Estefan has sold over 100 million records with hits like “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” and “Conga,” which have played all over South Florida for more than three decades. Together the couple has won 26 Grammy awards.

“On Your Feet!” will now preview on Feb. 9 and 10, with the official opening night on Friday, Feb. 11.

Current ticket holders affected by this date change will be issued new tickets for another performance during the run. Additional ticketing options are available by contacting the Actors’ Playhouse Box Office at (305) 444-9293 ext. 1.

For more information about the show and how to buy tickets, click on this link.