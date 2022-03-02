A moment on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ goes viral as contestants struggle to solve puzzle

It took 3 contestants 10 attempts to solve a puzzle on Tuesday night

A moment on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ has gone viral, as all three contestants struggle to solve a puzzle.

Fans at home went crazy as it took three contestants eight turns and 10 attempts to solve what seemed to be a simple puzzle.

The puzzle was nearly complete, but the contestants just could not seem to find the right word.

“Another feather in your hat... another feather in your lap... another feather in your map... another feather in your cap.”

It went on for several tries until they finally got it right. “Another feather in your cap!”

Thomas Lipscomb who landed on “bankrupt” and “lose a turn” in his first two tries, got it right on his third attempt when he guessed “C” and correctly solved the puzzle.

Social media users couldn’t help but chime in, with someone tweeting “This might have been the worst two minutes of Fortune I’ve ever Seen! I was both screaming at the screen and laughing hysterically!”

Even “Frozen” star, Josh Gad was transfixed tweeting “God help us all.”