Netflix to crack down on password sharing

If you share your Netflix password with friends or family, it may soon cost you.

The streaming company has been working on ways to charge members who share their accounts outside of their household.

Over the next couple of weeks, the global streaming company will be testing test features in Central and South America called “Extra Member” and “Profile transfer.”

“Profile Transfer” would allow a subscriber to transfer information about a profile to a new account, while “Extra Member” would offer the same access as now, except for an additional cost.

Netflix currently services more than 200 million subscribers worldwide.