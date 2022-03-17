77º
Netflix to crack down on password sharing

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

If you share your Netflix password with friends or family, it may soon cost you.

The streaming company has been working on ways to charge members who share their accounts outside of their household.

Over the next couple of weeks, the global streaming company will be testing test features in Central and South America called “Extra Member” and “Profile transfer.”

“Profile Transfer” would allow a subscriber to transfer information about a profile to a new account, while “Extra Member” would offer the same access as now, except for an additional cost.

Netflix currently services more than 200 million subscribers worldwide.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

