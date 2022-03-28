Deaf actor Troy Kotsur wins Best Supporting Actor award

This image released by Apple TV+ shows Troy Kotsur, left, and Marlee Matlin in a scene from "CODA." (Apple TV+ via AP)

Troy Kotsur became the second deaf actor and the first male deaf actor to win an Oscar. The Academy Award went to Kosur for his role in a film about the hearing child of deaf parents.

Kotsur won the prize for his role as fisherman Frank Rossi in “CODA,” the deaf father of Emilia Jones’ Ruby – the “child of deaf adults” as alluded to in the title.

Marlee Matlin, his co-star in “CODA,” was the first deaf actor to win the best actress award for “Children of a Lesser God” in 1987.

Kotsur beat out Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast, ”Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog, ”JK Simmons, “Being the Ricardos, and”Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog.”