Chris Rock to perform in South Florida following Oscars slap

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Comedian and actor Chris Rock has yet to respond to Sunday’s now infamous incident in which Will Smith slapped him on stage at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife’s hair loss, but he may address it live for those who buy tickets to his upcoming show in South Florida.

Rock is making a stop on his Ego Death World Tour 2022 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood.

He will perform his stand-up act on Thursday, April 14 and Friday, April 15.

Tickets range from $78.25 to $208.25, and can be purchased by clicking here.

Smith issued an apology to Rock on Monday, a day after the incident.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” said Smith in a statement issued by his publicist and posted on Instagram. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Ad

Will Will Smith Face Consequences? We've detected that Javascript is not enabled. It is required for an optimal survey taking experience.

Please check your browser's settings and make sure Javascript is turned on. Learn how to enable Javascript. Skip survey header Will Will Smith Face Consequences? Will Smith slaps Chris Rock

1. Should the Academy take disciplinary action against Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock?

Yes. Violence is never acceptable.

No. Will Smith was rightfully defending his wife.

I’m undecided.

The 53-year-old actor added apologies to the film academy, producers of the telecast, attendees, viewers and the Williams family. Smith was honored Sunday for his role as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena, in “King Richard.”

“I am a work in progress,” Smith added.

Smith shocked the Dolby Theatre crowd and viewers at home when he took the stage after Rock, appearing as a presenter, joked: “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.”

The joke touched a nerve. Pinkett Smith, whose head is shaved, has spoken publicly about her alopecia diagnosis.

Smith strode on stage and slapped Rock across the face. Back in his seat, Smith twice shouted for Rock to “get my wife’s name out your (expletive) mouth.”

Ad

His words echoed clearly throughout the Dolby, though broadcaster ABC cut the audio for about 15 seconds.

Within an hour, Smith won best actor, receiving a standing ovation. During his five-minute acceptance speech, Smith spoke about defending his family. He also apologized to the academy.

Rock declined to press charges against Smith.

VIDEO: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at 94th annual Academy Awards.