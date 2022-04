MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The North Beach Bandshell will be one big dance party on Friday, June 3 when the legendary George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic perform live!

The concert will kick off the Blue Note Jazz Festival’s special pop-up partnership with The Rhythm Foundation.

The gates open at 7 p.m. The show starts at 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information, click here.