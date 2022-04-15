Sugar Factory hits the sweet spot at its newest location in Aventura

You may spot a celebrity at the newest location of Sugar Factory, but there's so much more to take in at one of the sweetest spots in South Florida.

AVENTURA, Fla. – Get ready to taste one of the sweetest spots in Miami. Welcome to the Sugar Factory, where any given night you can run into your favorite celebrity.

During the soft opening of its Aventura Mall location, rapper 50 Cent made a surprise appearance.

Durings its grand opening on Wednesday, April 13, Mr. 305 himself was on site.

“Anytime you come here, it’s all about family, it’s all about having a good time. And more than anything it’s about having fun,” Pitbull said.

Food and Wine Magazine even named Sugar Factory the “Most Instagrammed Restaurant in the U.S.”

Diners can indulge in a range of menu items such as the Sugar Factory’s signature Rainbow Sliders, Monster Burgers, Insane Milkshakes like Caramel Sugar Daddy Cheesecake, a King Kong Sundae that serves 12 people, and colorful cocktails served in fishbowl-style cauldrons. And the cocktails are celebrity approved, too, including a Watermelon Mojitor that features Pitbull’s Voli 305 vodka.

Or, order up the Bruno Mars’ Watermelon Piña Colada and Mai Tai made with SelvaRey Rum; the Chainsmokers’ JAJA Tequila Goblets featuring the Sour Flour Mango Sunrise and Electric Purple Jawbreaker; Nick Jonas and John Varvatos’ Strawberry Cadillac Reposado Margarita made with Villa One Tequila; and The Drake, crafted with his Virginia Black Whiskey.

Besides the food and the celebrities, the Sugar Factory has over-the-top décor, including a life-size flower wall with neon artwork. Out in front check out the selfie spot, a custom “I Heart MIA” installation designed by local visual artist Jenny Perez.

“Sugar Factory is the place to be for everyone from anyone where from 2 to 102. You come here to celebrate and have a good time,” said owner Charissa Davidovici.

“Celebrate birthdays, bachelorette parties, Sweet 16, go out for your date night,” she said.

The family-friendly, high-energy, world-famous celebration destination known for its sweets and treats is on Aventura Mall’s lower level, near Bloomingdale’s, with a mall entrance and an outdoor courtyard entrance.

Sugar Factory is located at 19501 Biscayne Boulevard and is open Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Check out the menu here.

UPDATE: Sugar Factory permanently closed its doors at the Aventura Mall in April 2023.