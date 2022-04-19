Actor Ezra Miller arrested again on Hawaii's Big Island

This undated photo provided by the Hawaii Police Department shows actor Ezra Miller. Miller known for playing the Flash in "Justice League" films was arrested on an assault charge. Police say Miller became irate after being asked to leave a Big Island home and threw a chair, hitting a woman in the head. It's Miller's second arrest on the Big Island in recent weeks. (Hawaii Police Department via AP)

HONOLULU – Ezra Miller was arrested on suspicion of assault Tuesday, the second time the actor known for playing the Flash in “Justice League” films has been arrested in Hawaii in recent weeks.

Miller became irate after being asked to leave a get-together at a Big Island home and threw a chair, hitting a woman in the forehead, said a news release from the Hawaii Police Department.

The woman refused treatment for a half-inch (1.3-centimeter) cut on her forehead, police said.

Miller, described by police as a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont, was arrested during a traffic stop and released pending further investigation.

It’s unclear how Miller’s arrest affects an arraignment scheduled for later Tuesday for the actor’s arrest last month at a Big Island karaoke bar. Miller was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct after police said the actor grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.

Miller was aggravated by a rendition of the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad “Shallow,” Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho said.

Miller is also scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in a separate traffic case. Police were called to a dispute in downtown Hilo last month where Miller was uncooperative, refused to leave the area and obstructed a sidewalk, Quiocho said.

Miller’s Hawaii attorney didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment on the latest arrest. Another lawyer and a Miller representative also didn’t immediately respond to messages requesting comment.

Big Island attorney Francis Alcain had requested Tuesday’s court hearing, previously scheduled for next week, be moved up. Alcain said in a court filing his client “has various time sensitive work obligations in California and/or New York,” and needs an earlier hearing “to resolve this matter.”

The day after Miller was released on $500 bail for the karaoke bar arrest, a Big Island couple filed a petition for a temporary restraining order, claiming the actor burst into their bedroom and threatened them. A judge dismissed the case last week after an attorney for the couple requested it.

William Dean, an attorney for the couple, declined to say why his clients no longer wanted to pursue a restraining order against Miller.

Miller also has a key role in the third installment of the Harry Potter spinoff “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”

This story has been corrected to show that the injured woman refused treatment for a cut.