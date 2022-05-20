Get ready for Planet Afropunk Live Miami

Get ready to get your Caribbean fix with two days of great artists performing in South Florida.

MIAMI, Fla. – Afropunk is hosting its first live event in Miami this weekend in historic Overtown.

“Overtown is the Harlem of the South,” said Kechi Okpala, event coordinator for The Urban on Northwest 2nd Avenue.

Planet Afropunk Live Miami is a two-day event from May 20 to 22.

”The history of Overtown is fabulous and amazing and unfortunately been buried. But with places like The Urban and Afropunk and Red Rooster, we’re looking to bring that forward and into the limelight,” said Sango Amoda of Afropunk.

Afropunk has a history of bringing some of the hottest artists to the audiences and this time it is no different.

Influential Afro-Latino and Afro-Caribbean artists are set to perform.

”You’re definitely coming out to have a good time, party, see and be seen,” Amoda said.

Planet Afropunk Live is the latest exciting multicultural experience that expands on its mission to empower and advance Black voices through music, art, community and commerce.

“The great thing about Afropunk is that it provides a place where everyone looks like you and it’s always a vibe -- a family vibe.

Get ready to shop, too, with Black-owned businesses and vendors, eat good food, and maybe even discover a new artist.

“It’s just a chance to see culture and expression at its finest,” Okpala said.

