Mothership Connection at North Beach Bandshell

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic performed live at the North Beach Bandshell on Miami Beach on Friday, June 3.

Miami Beach, FLA – The threat of a possible tropical storm just three days into hurricane season did not deter hundreds of fans from flocking to the North Beach Bandshell on Friday, June 3 to get down to the unique sound of George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic!

P-Funk played all the big hits like "Flash Light" and "Up for the Down Stroke"! (WPLG)

Dr. Funkenstein may be 80 years old but he still has a whole load of funk in the trunk as he put on display over and over again; rising from his chair to lead the ecstatic crowd in call-and-response singalongs.

Members of P-Funk have come and gone over the years but the level of musicianship has never faltered.

Dr. Funkenstein tells fans to get up and groove! (WPLG)

Fans in ponchos and raincoats bounced and twirled to classic hits like “Mothership Connection,” “Up for the Down Stroke,” “Maggot Brain,” “Flash Light” and “One Nation Under a Groove”!

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic blast off on another jam! (WPLG)

The harder it came down, the more the crowd seemed to love it! A great night of unforgettable music; singing and dancing in the rain!