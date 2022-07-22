Rolling Loud hip-hop festival kicks off at Hard Rock Stadium

From 4 p.m. to midnight, Rolling Loud will be delivering performances at several stages in and around the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Rolling Loud kicked off on Friday afternoon in Miami Gardens with a long lineup that includes Kid Cudi, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Baby.

The organizers of the international hip-hop music festival set up a network of stages at the Hard Rock Stadium property, at 347 Don Shula Dr.

The complex has three public entrances. The blue entrance is close to the gopuff stage. The purple entrance is close to the VH1 stage. The orange entrance is closest to the Snipes, Monster, and Ciroc stages.

Hip-hop fans line up on Friday afternoon outside of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

The festival opens from 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Will call is open from 2 to 11 p.m. and will have wristband replacements for $50.

As of Friday afternoon, three-day tickets on Stubhub start at $444, on Vividseats at $335, on TicketSmarter at $457, and on SeatGeek at $365. Front Gate Tickets handled direct sales tickets, which were no longer available online.

Front Gate Tickets is selling three-day and single-day shuttle passes. The shuttle to Broward College in Pembroke Pines is $35 daily plus fees. The shuttles to Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Herald Plaza in downtown Miami, and Hilton Garden in Miramar are $99 for three days and $35 daily plus fees.

Organizers require photo identification and they are only allowing people who are 16 and older to attend the festival. The VIP area is for people who are 18 and older.

The festival is live streaming some of the performances on TwitchTV and publishing the streaming schedule on Twitter.

For more information, visit the festival’s page.

Rolling Loud network (Courtesy of Rolling Loud)