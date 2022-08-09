86º

Celebrities react to the death of Olivia Newton-John

Jack Roskopp, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Olivia Newton-John performs during Fire Fight Australia at ANZ Stadium on February 16, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cole Bennetts/Getty Images) (Cole Bennetts, 2020 Getty Images)

Australian singer, songwriter and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday, according to social media posts made by her husband on her behalf.

Newton-John had been battling breast cancer for over 30 years.

Newton-John had an incredible career as a musician, with such hits like “Physical” and “Magic,” but as everyone knows, she was most well known for playing Sandy in the movie musical “Grease.”

When the news broke of her death, it seems that the entire world was in shock and saddened by the news, with many people who knew her personally describing her as effortlessly kind and a ray of light.

Her “Grease” costar, John Travolta, wrote on Instagram, “You made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Here are some more posts made by her friends or people that admired her.

Kylie Minogue

Rod Stewart

Mariah Carey

Sheryl Crow

Viola Davis

Rebel Wilson

Cyndi Lauper

Andy Cohen

Pink

