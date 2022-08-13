Black Pepper Festival features food, drinks, back after pandemic pause

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – If you’re looking for something fun and free to do this weekend, look no further.

The Black Pepper Food and Wine Festival is back for its second year after a pandemic pause.

The outdoor event is Saturday, Aug. 13, from 3 to 8 p.m. on the grounds of Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

It will feature more than 35 Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, artists and vendors with cooking and mixology demonstrations on site.

While access to the event is free, there is a cost for food.

Organizers say this is a good way to have in the sun while supporting Black businesses and the university.

“This event benefits the diversity efforts at FIU, FIU graduates the most Black and Hispanic students in hospitality across the country so this is a really great institution that is doing amazing things for people of color and we are excited for them to be our beneficiary organization for this event,” says Alexis Brown, co-founder of Black Pepper Food and Wine Festival.

Ad

The festival is at the FIU Biscayne Bay Campus at 3000 N.E. 151st St. in North Miami Beach.

Find out more at blackpepperfoodfest.com.