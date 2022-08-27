Simple Sautéed Fish with Brown Butter & Mango

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoon butter, divided

2-3 filets of your favorite flat fish (we used flounder on the show)

½ Fresno chili, sliced very thin

2 mangoes, peeled, diced and cut into medium chunks

2-3 tablespoons water, as needed

juice from ½ a lime

1 teaspoon soy sauce

coconut rice or your favorite sushi rice for serving

Heat the olive oil and ½ tablespoon butter in a large nonstick pan. Add the fish and cook, presentation side down until light golden brown. Gently flip the fish over and add 1 tablespoon butter, the chili, mango, a spoonful of water, the lime juice, soy sauce and season with salt and pepper. Add in the remaining ½ tablespoon butter and shake the pan to thicken the sauce. Serve.