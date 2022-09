Not So Scary Halloween Bash at the Miami Children's Museum on October 20, 2019

Miami, FLA. – Little ghosts and goblins will be haunting the halls of the Miami Children’s Museum when the annual Not So Scary Family Halloween Bash returns on Sunday, Oct. 16.

From 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., families can trick or treat throughout the museum’s 17 galleries!

Activities include mini pumpkin decorating, spooky arts and crafts and character meet and greets.

All tickets must be purchased in advance.

