Miami Art Week: Guide to the biggest parties and events

People walk outside of the Miami Beach Convention Center during the VIP preview of Art Basel Miami Beach, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI – Miami Art Week and the Art Basel Miami Beach at the Miami Beach Convention Center is celebrating 20 years since the event came to town and now event organizers want you to come celebrate.

The big daddy of them all starts Tuesday, Nov. 29 through Dec. 4. as South Florida’s leading art institutions will organize over sixty exhibitions and events, both locally on-site and also online.

According to event organizers, the 2022 Miami Art Week plans to be their most historic and fun filled one yet.

Here is a list of the biggest parties and events that you can attend during Miami Art Week:

1. E11EVEN Miami Presents: “The Art of Nightlife”

Since opening its doors in early 2014, E11EVEN Miami has catapulted the South Florida nightlife scene to incredible new heights.

According to event organizers, the award-winning landmark destination established itself as the highest-grossing nightclub per square foot globally, further cementing its presence as one of the most sought-after clubs in the world.

E11EVEN has become well known for presenting unforgettable up-close-and-personal performances by some of the biggest names in the music and entertainment industry and Miami Art Week will be no different.

Here are the list of performance set to rock the stage at E11EVEN Miami:

Thursday- Surprise performance

Friday - 50 Cent

Saturday- Travis Scott

Sunday- Machine Gun Kelly

Tickets and table reservations are available at 11miami.com.

2.FREEHOLD Miami

Located in the heart of Wynwood, Miami’s trendy arts district, Freehold is hosting a week-long line-up of events for Art Basel this year.

Freehold Miami’s Lineup:

Thursday- United Masters Presents “The CookUp” a multipurpose entertainment platform created for the exposure of artistic expression, entrepreneurship, & the talent of everyday people (5:30 p.m.)

Saturday- United Masters x Earn your Leisure (5:30 p.m.)

Sunday- Miami Art Week Closing Party - Perreo Intenso (3 p.m.)

Freehold Miami is also hosting a Miami Art Week closing brunch party with Perreo Intenso brunch with a late-night special performance by Ape Drums of Major Lazer.

Freehold Miami is located at 2219 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL. (Free with RSVP)

3. OCEAN DRIVE | ART OF THE PARTY

After celebrating 20 years of Miami Art Basel, Fontainebleau Miami Beach is set to host their annual ‘Art of the Party,’ on Thursday from 8:00PM - 11:00PM.

Often known as one of the most coveted events during Miami Art Week, Ocean Drive celebrates the release of this year’s December Art Issue cover, featuring Gossip Girl star Evan Mock, with the magazine’s first-ever digitally animated cover created by the talented Shane Griffin and his team at HUMXN.

According to a press release, Utilizing a custom virtual avatar of Mock crafted within HUMXN’s metaverse software, Griffin created an iconic entirely digitally produced shoot showcasing Evan Mock in the latest Louis Vuitton menswear, alongside quintessential Miami architecture and curated Polaroid headshots fabricated via Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In addition to the festivities for this year’s most innovative cover, Ocean Drive’s ‘Art Of The Party’ brings an exciting mix of celebrities, artists, curators, and philanthropists all under one roof to celebrate yet another year of the diverse expressions of art that help frame Miami’s culture.

4. MADDOX GALLERY

For the fifth consecutive year, Maddox Gallery, one of the UK’s most successful new contemporary art galleries, will return to Art Miami operating booth AM220.

Maddox is expected to feature works from artists including David Yarrow, who will be onsite throughout the Fair.

According to a news release, other hero pieces the gallery will showcase include a notable sculpture by KAWS, original works by Banksy, a set of four original Warhol works, and pieces by George Condo, The Connor Brothers, Kusama, Robert Nava, and Javier Callehja.

Last year, Maddox Gallery famously sold a $4 million Bansky on opening day during the VIP preview of Art Miami.