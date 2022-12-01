MIAMI – The “The Super Bowl of the Art World,” is underway for the 20th year of the Miami Art Basal, where the city is lighting-up with the World’s Tallest Digital Art Exhibit, at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper.

According to event organizers, the Royal Palm Companies’ Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower is the city’s 700-foot-tall soaring signature skyscraper and is built with the world’s most-advanced L.E.D. animation lighting system.

Here’s where you can visit some of the exhibits that will be on display during Miami Art Week through Dec 4.

Dolce & Gabbana, Marilyn Monroe, Mona Lisa

According to a news release, the Paramount Miami Worldcenter ignites with the World’s Tallest Dolce & Gabbana Digital spinning Carretto* wheel pattern, a Humongous Heart, and the phrase, “Dolce & Gabbana Loves Miami.”

The Paramount superstructure also illuminates with the World’s Most-Enormous Electronic Mosaic of Andy Warhol’s Marylin Monroe Portrait, the World’s Largest L.E.D. Display of Leonardo di Vinci’s “Mona Lisa,” and the colossal phrase, “Art Week Miami 2022.”

According to event organizers, the tower lights-up every 15-minutes during the dark hours of every morning and from sunset until midnight, through Sunday.

Marylin Monroe Mourning Notation

This is the 60th annual observance of Marilyn Monroe’s death in 1962.

Dolce & Gabbana | Emilio & Gloria Estefan Tribute

The digital Dolce & Gabbana patterns appearing on the Paramount tower are part of the designers’ fashion collections.

They are featured this week at the Design Miami Exhibit Center; at a runway show at the Four Seasons Hotel Surfside Club; at the designer’s Miami Beach boutique grand opening; and a V.I.P. party at the ocean front Cardoza Hotel.

The party is hosted by hotel owners and Grammy Award Winners, Emilio and Gloria Estefan.

According to a press release, Dolce & Gabbana have created wardrobes for the Estefans for four decades.

CEO Techno-Artist & Designer’s Statements

“The Paramount Miami Worldcenter is a shining signal welcoming 80,000 artists and art enthusiasts to America’s largest celebration of creativity and imagination,” says Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See), CEO of the Royal Palm Companies real estate firm – builder of the Paramount Miami Worldcenter.

He adds, “During Art Week, the Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower lightings are a sparking tribute to Miami, which is now an international hub of innovative design, architecture.”

Kodsi is Miami’s preeminent high-rise real estate developer and techno-artist.

He routinely powers-up Paramount with a multitude of patriotic digital displays for national holidays.

He also ignites images relevant to world events, such as flying the electronic Ukrainian flag the day after Russia’s invasion.

According to organizors, for moments of mourning, Kodsi ignites an electronic candle for the victims of the Surfside condo collapse and flies the Union Jack in memory of Queen Elizabeth.

Famous Italian fashion designer Domenico Dolce honored Miami as being one of the leading art capitals of the world.

” With colorful lights, we salute Miami as one of the world’s leading epicenters of art and design,” he said.

Dolce continued, “Miamians recognize and embrace the universal value of art as an expression of the human touch and of genius. We are honored to have our label appear across the South Florida skyline.”

Anniversaries | Marylin Monroe Funeral

This is the 20th annual Art Basel Miami show, the largest art festival in North America.

The Mona Lisa was completed in 1517, according to the Louvre Museum, where the painting has been on exhibit since the late 19th Century.

Artist Andy Warhol’s multi-colored silk screen entitled, “Marilyn Diptych,” was unveiled in 1962 -- that same year as the actresses death.

The left side of the Monroe portrait displays bright and colorful facial images of the movie star bombshell.

As the eye moves to the right, the images gradually transition to black and white; symbolic of how the actresses’ life started with joy and ended in pain and depression.

Statistics

According to organizers, Miami Art Week attracts more than 80,000 visitors and results in nearly $1.7 million dollars in tax revenues and tens of millions of dollars in art sales, according to the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.

An estimated 4,000 artists from five continents display their works at more than 300 exhibits.

The visitors include art gallery owners, art enthusiasts, celebrities, and ultra-high-net-worth-individuals.

The Federal Aviation Administration says that during Art Week, there is an average increase of 50 private jet flights in and out of area airports, daily.

Hotels throughout the Greater Miami Area are nearly sold-out. Lodging rates skyrocket. As an example, Hampton Inn rates start at $450 per night and hotel rates on Miami Beach start at $1,000.

Miami Worldcenter

Paramount rises from the heart of the $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter. It is America’s second-largest real estate development and is, currently, the nation’s largest urban core construction project.

Miami Worldcenter is the city’s new residential, retail, entertainment, hospitality, and transportation complex. It is billed as, “The City Within the City of the Future.”

Digital Dimensions

According to a news release, The Dolce & Gabbana, Andy Warhol and Leonardo di Vinci artworks appear across Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s 700-foot-tall by 300-foot-wide rooftop crown and through the building’s 60-story-high center column

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower is two-and-a-half football fields tall and is constructed with 16,000 light emitting diodes embedded in 10,000 panes of high impact-resistant glass, the report said.

Organizers said It took 12 technicians three years to design and install Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s $3-million Color Kinetics lighting system. It can create a combination of 16.2-million colors.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s lighting system is designed by L.E.D. Smith of West Palm Beach.

CEO Gavin Cooper has created hundreds of structural lighting systems. The Empire State Building is among them.

Tower Lighting Schedules

Marilyn Monroe & Mona Lisa

Tuesday, November 30, 2022 – Sunday, December 4, 2022

4:30 a.m. – 7:00 a.m. | 5:30 p.m. – 12:05 a.m. (Midnight)

Top & Bottom Every Hour | 5-Minute Durations

Dolce & Gabbana

Tuesday, November 30, 2022 – Sunday, December 4, 2022

4:45 a.m. – 6:45 a.m. | 5:45 p.m. – 11:45 p.m.

At 15 and 45 past Every Hour | 5-Minute Durations

Suggested Shooting Locations

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is located at 851 NE 1st Avenue.

According to a spokesperson, the best shooting locations are from the rooftop of the Bayside Market parking garage and from the empty lots running parallel with NE 8th street and North Miami Avenue.