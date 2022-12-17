Full Moon Fever at North Beach Music Festival

Brandon “Taz” Neiderauer performing with Trouble No More at the 2022 North Beach Music Festival.

Miami Beach, FLA. – Jam band fans packed the North Beach Bandshell for the 2nd annual North Beach Music Festival from Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11.

The music got started Friday night with Lemon City Trio, followed by guitar wizard Brandon “Taz” Neiderauer before moe. closed out the night with two full sets in the Bandshell!

On Saturday, the party spread out to the rest of the Bandshell Park, under a gorgeously clear sky with the moon hanging bright over the ocean!

Shira Elias was the first performer on the Park Stage Saturday afternoon, followed by the incomparable Keller Williams on the Bandshell Stage.

Melt, Dopapod and Doom Flamingo kept the crowd grooving as the sun went down and the lights came up!

Trouble No More, an Allman Brothers tribute band featuring Brandon “Taz” Neiderauer, was ROCKING the Bandshell Saturday night with smoking covers of hits like “Southbound” and “Whipping Post” before Lotus hit the Park Stage with a super trippy light show that took over the Bandshell Park.

The party continued on Sunday, with Afrobeta, Guavatron, Cool Cool Cool, Neighbor and Antibalas keeping fans dancing until headliners Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe hit the Park Stage. Lettuce closed out the festival with a groovy Sunday night set!

The North Beach Music Festival is always a great time and more fans are finding out about it! Don’t miss it when it rolls around next year!