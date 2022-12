BB Serve Day on Friday, Dec. 23 at America's Backyard in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale, FLA. – America’s Backyard is holding its first BB Serve Day, where they hope to help hundreds of families in need this holiday season.

From 3 p.m until 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the outdoor bar will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland with games, a craft station, food and other seasonal fun!

They will also be collecting toys and food for families in need.

America’s Backyard is located at 100 SW 3rd Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

Call (754) 400-0328 for more information.