LISTEN: The No. 1 Super Bowl performance of all time was in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. – No doubt, Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII halftime performance on Sunday night will rank high on the best performances list. And, she made history by being the first Super Bowl halftime artist to perform pregnant.

There are numerous lists compiling the best halftime shows ever. Consistently clocking in as the No. 1 best halftime show is the artist known as Prince when he performed in 2007 at Miami’s Dolphin Stadium.

Torrential downpours wouldn’t let up in Miami on Feb. 4, 2007. The Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears were slipping and sliding all over the field during Super Bowl XLI.

What to do about halftime? For Miami football fans and players, the unrelenting rain may have been hell; but for performer Prince, the heavens opened up for him and he took full advantage with his finale of Purple Rain in a downpour, making history as the Best Halftime Show ever.

Local 10′s original podcast The Florida Files takes listeners inside that day including interviewing the producer who tried to talk Prince out of performing.

