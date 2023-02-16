Ryan Seacrest leaving ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

NEW YORK – Ryan Seacrest announced Thursday that this will be his last season co-hosting “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” calling the decision “bittersweet.”

Kelly Ripa praised her co-host, calling him one of her “best friends,” and announcing that her husband, actor Mark Consuelos, 51, would be replacing Seacrest.

“You’ve gone from being a friend to a family member. You are family to us,” Ripa said to her co-host. “I’m so proud of you and I cheer you on endlessly.”

Seacrest began co-hosting “Live” with Ripa in 2017 and Conseulos has filled in for him on multiple occasions.

Before that, Michael Strahan co-hosted the show with Ripa from 2012 to 2016. Ripa began co-hosting “Live” back in 2001 with the late Regis Philbin.

Philbin left the show in 2011 and died in July 2020.

Seacrest said he plans to host American Idol’s next season on the west coast.