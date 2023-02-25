Boniato Mash with Mojo

2 pounds boniato

milk, to cover

prepared mojo

salt and pepper, to taste

Peel and cut the boniato into chunks. Place in a small pot and cover with milk. Add a pinch of salt. Bring the milk to boil, reduce to a simmer and loosely cover the pot. Cook until the boniato is tender to a knife tip, about 15-20 minutes.

When the boniato is tender, drain, reserving the cooking liquid. Transfer the boniato to a mixing bowl. Add a few splashes of milk and a generous spoonful of mojo. Use a hand mixer to mash the boniato. Add more milk if you’d like your mash to be a little creamier. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

We served our boniato mash under a seared snapper filet, fresh orange segments and picked cilantro leaves.