Oscars 2023 carpet: Antonio Banderas takes on ‘Pinocchio’

Antonio Banderas, left, and Nicole Kimpel arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LOS ANGELES – “We’re going to lose tonight against a liar called ‘Pinocchio,’” Antonio Banderas joked on the Oscars carpet.

Banderas voices the main character in “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” which is nominated for best animated feature.

Despite his belief the film wouldn’t win an Oscar, he said it was very important for the way it approached death in a kids’ movie.

“I think it was daring because during the COVID times the kids were victims, too. They didn’t know why they had to be home. They didn’t know why they couldn’t go to school. They didn’t know why they couldn’t play with their friends, why they have to wear a mask,” he told the AP. “So, that the movie is talking about that is, I think it’s important.”

Guillermo Del Toro’s animated film is expected to win the top animated film prize.

Watch The Oscars at 8 p.m. on Local 10.

