77º

WEATHER ALERT

Entertainment

Ultra Music Festival starts live streams from Miami’s Bayfront Park

UMF Miami shares some EDM sets on YouTube

Tags: Ultra Music Festival, Miami-Dade County, Miami
The Ultra Music Festival runs from Friday to Sunday in Downtown Miami.

For more information about the three-day festival at Bayfront Park, visit this page and follow UMF on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES