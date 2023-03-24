For more information about the three-day festival at Bayfront Park, visit this page and follow UMF on Twitter.
Ultra Music Festival starts live streams from Miami’s Bayfront Park
UMF Miami shares some EDM sets on YouTube
RELATED STORIES
1 day ago
Ultra Music Festival: Undercover police officers will be watching EDM fans, chief says
Miami is preparing to welcome about 170,000 electronic dance music fans from around the world in just two days for a festival that organizers say will have a nearly $200 million economic impact in the area.