Shrek 5 in development, original cast expected to return

The “Shrek” franchise is coming back with a fifth film in the works and hopes to feature the original cast of Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy!

In an interview with Variety, Illumination CEO and Despicable Me director Chris Meledandri said he is seeking to reboot the Shrek franchise starting with Shrek 5 and is working hard to bring back the original voice cast of the iconic characters.

Meledandri said that no deals have been solidified, but confirmed negotiations are underway.

“We anticipate the cast coming back,” Meledandri told Variety on Tuesday. “Talks are starting now, and every indication that we’ve gotten is there’s tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return.”

Melendandri hinted that there could also be another spinoff film to the movie franchise, similar to what fans saw with the character “Puss in Boots.”

According to Variety, the newest Dreamworks Animation spinoff will likely focus on Murphy’s lovable character “Donkey.”

So far, there’ve been four Shrek films. The first one debuted in 2001 and the last one in 2010 with “Shrek Forever After.”

All of the films have grossed a total of nearly $3 billion worldwide.