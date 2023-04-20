Thank goodness for these sneak peaks of the ‘Wicked’ movie

Signage at the hit musical "Wicked" on Broadway at The Gershwin Theater on February 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

We’re not getting part one of the highly anticipated “Wicked” movie until November of 2024, so I will take any kind of sneak peak or update on the filming, even if that includes behind-the-scenes videos and photos.

On Sunday, director John M. Chu shared two images of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, who are playing the leading roles of Elphaba and Glinda, respectively.

Granted you can barely tell it’s Erivo and Grande in the images that Chu shared on social media, but at least it’s a confirmation that the movie is actually happening. Fans of “Wicked” have been waiting years for a movie adaptation, so it’s thrilling to know that it’s really, really happening.

I’ve already been changed for good by these two women… #CynthiaErivo & #ArianaGrande as the Witches of Oz. They will lift ur spirits, break ur heart and leave you speechless with their voices. So excited to introduce you into our world… SO much more to come…… pic.twitter.com/Z2eDt3aWX0 — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) April 16, 2023

As you can see, there is an image of Elphaba and Glinda. Fans online think the image of the two stars happen in the movie when they sing the memorable “For Good,” since Chu referenced the song in his caption. If you look closer at the image of Grande as Glinda, you’ll notice she is holding a book. In the stage musical, Glinda holds the book during “For Good.”

While the images are certainly exciting, two videos of Grande singing lines from the opening song to the musical, “No One Mourns The Wicked,” were shared on social media. One video, which Entertainment Tonight posted, shows Grande singing along to a track, while another video (that has been deleted from social media), is from behind-the scenes. You can’t see the set or Grande, but you can hear her vocals.

Grande’s voice, to put it lightly, is flawless. We all know it already is, but to hear her singing in that operatic Glinda voice is just so much fun. I was already excited for the “Wicked” movie, but now I need it to come out in theaters even sooner.

Now, if someone could just get an on set video of Erivo performing a song from the musical, that would be even better. It doesn’t have to be “Defying Gravity,” either! “The Wizard and I” would do just fine!