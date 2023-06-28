87º

LIVE

Entertainment

Madonna remains hospitalized after found unresponsive

Tags: U.S. news, Madonna, Entertainment
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 Celebration tour due to serious bacterial infection and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Evan Agostini, 2019 Invision)

LOS ANGELES – Madonna remained hospitalized on Wednesday after she was found unresponsive.

Page Six reported she was no longer in the intensive care unit of a New York City hospital and she was alert and responsive.

The Associated Press reported she had recently postponed her career-spanning Celebration tour due to what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection.”

Manager Guy Oseary wrote on Instagram that the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit. He said the 64-year-old singer was expected to make a full recovery.

The tour was set to kick off on July 15 in Vancouver.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.