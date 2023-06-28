Madonna remains hospitalized after found unresponsive

LOS ANGELES – Madonna remained hospitalized on Wednesday after she was found unresponsive.
Page Six reported she was no longer in the intensive care unit of a New York City hospital and she was alert and responsive.
The Associated Press reported she had recently postponed her career-spanning Celebration tour due to what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection.”
Manager Guy Oseary wrote on Instagram that the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit. He said the 64-year-old singer was expected to make a full recovery.
The tour was set to kick off on July 15 in Vancouver.