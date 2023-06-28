Madonna remains hospitalized after found unresponsive

FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 Celebration tour due to serious bacterial infection and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES – Madonna remained hospitalized on Wednesday after she was found unresponsive.

Page Six reported she was no longer in the intensive care unit of a New York City hospital and she was alert and responsive.

The Associated Press reported she had recently postponed her career-spanning Celebration tour due to what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection.”

Manager Guy Oseary wrote on Instagram that the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit. He said the 64-year-old singer was expected to make a full recovery.

The tour was set to kick off on July 15 in Vancouver.