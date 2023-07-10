Jaw-dropping Sphere taking wow factor to next level every night in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV – Las Vegas has been known for years for its famous lights, but the skyline has changed forever.

People cannot stop talking about the futuristic MSG Sphere which lit up Sin City for the first time on the 4th of July.

MSG Sphere lights up Las Vegas (Courtesy: Sphere Entertainment)

It is the world’s largest spherical structure.

Think the EPCOT golf ball, but much bigger and much more interactive.

The 580,000 square-foot sphere contains 1.2 million LED screens.

MSG Sphere lights up Las Vegas (Courtesy: Sphere Entertainment)

It is 516 feet wide and 366 feet tall, and cost $2.3 billion to build.

It’s not just pretty lights. It will also be a sports and concert venue that seats nearly 18,000 people.

MSG Sphere will also be a sports and concert venue that seats nearly 18,000 people. (Courtesy: Sphere Entertainment)

It’s scheduled to open in September with U2 as the first headline act.

The rock band’s five-night run of shows will debut a state-of-the-art audio and visual system designed for each concertgoer.

Along with high resolution LED screens that wrap halfway around the audience, the venue is also equipped with thousands of speakers that will deliver a “crystal-clear” multi-layered audio system for every seat inside.

U2′S legendary lead guitarist The Edge believes the band’s performances at the MSG Sphere could be a “quantum leap forward” in terms of the sensory impacts of a live concert.

“It’s technology that has never been available,” he said. “We can literally in sonic terms, but also in visual terms, have our audience not kind of be looking at the show, but be in the middle of the show and in the middle of the sound. It’s sound all around you.”