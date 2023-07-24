Yes, you can buy Ken’s ‘I Am Kenough’ hoodie from the ‘Barbie’ movie

Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for “Barbie.” If you haven’t seen it yet (what are you waiting for?) read with caution.

I learned many life lessons while watching the new record-breaking “Barbie” movie,” but nothing has stuck with me more than Ken himself.

Specifically, the now iconic “I Am Kenough” fuzzy hoodie that Ryan Gosling wears during a scene, when (spoiler alert) he has taken over Barbie Land and turned it into his own Mojo Dojo Casa House. As the Barbies regain control of Barbie Land, Ryan Gosling’s Ken sports the colorful hoodie that simply reads “I Am Kenough.”

As soon as the image of Ken in the hoodie showed up on the movie screen, my friend immediately whispered to me, “I need that hoodie,” and all I could do was simply shake my head up and down while shoveling another handful of buttery popcorn into my mouth. I had caught the “kenergy,” and I needed to get my hands on that hoodie.

Thankfully for us Barbies and Kens, Mattel knew that we’d fall in love with the hoodie. Mattel Creations is selling a version of the “I Am Kenough” hoodie, but the bad news is that they won’t be shipping orders until the end of September, and some sizes are sold out.

That’s a mighty long time to wait for a hoodie that you’d want to wear while seeing “Barbie” for the second time, but to me, it’s well worth the wait. The “Barbie” movie is a cultural phenomenon right now, and to have a piece of merchandise that will go down in cinema history is priceless, no matter how long you have to wait for it.

Hopefully Mattel creations will fix this within the next few weeks and start mass producing the highly wanted hoodie, but until then, I’ll just be listening to “I’m Just Ken.”

Bye, Barbie!