Bruce Lee’s ‘Enter the Dragon’ returns to theaters for 50th anniversary

Bruce Lee’s “Enter the Dragon” is celebrating its 50th anniversary in style.

The movie is getting a 4K restoration and will be in theatres on Sunday and Wednesday.

The restored version of “Enter the Dragon” takes viewers back to Han’s (played by Shih Kien) deadly tournament and gives the audience a fresh perspective on the age-old tale.

“Enter the Dragon” sees Lee as a martial arts expert who is engaged by the government to take down a crime lord, who is also responsible for Lee’s sister’s death. As he enters a Kung Fu competition in an attempt to fight his way to the dealer’s headquarters, he makes new friends.

“Enter the Dragon” is Lee’s final completed movie before his death on July 20, 1973. He died at the height of his fame due to an allergic reaction to painkillers when he was 32 years old.

The movie was directed by Robert Clouse from a story written by Michael Allin.

Back in 1973, it grossed over $400 million worldwide against a budget of $850,000, essentially earning 400 times more than its budget, putting it in the coveted category of the most profitable films of all time, according to WarnerBros.com.

