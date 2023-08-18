Beyoncé to perform for Miami Bey Hive at Hard Rock Stadium

Beyoncé is performing the six acts of her Renaissance World Tour concert for over two hours at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Beyoncé is performing the six acts of her Renaissance World Tour concert for over two hours at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade police officers in plain clothes and in uniform were also inside and outside of the stadium.

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, arrived in Miami with their 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, and their 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy on Tuesday. She performed in Tampa on Wednesday and she will continue traveling until Oct. 2.

Midnight Service is hosting a concert after-party for the LGBTQ Bey Hive at 11 p.m., on Friday, at the Yards at Amelia, 7551 W. Fourth Ave., in Hialeah. Tickets are $50 on Dice.

Rosa Sky Rooftop is serving Beyoncé-inspired cocktails from 4:30 to 7 p.m., on Saturday on the 22nd floor at 115 SW 8 St., in Miami.

