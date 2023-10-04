From block party in Miami to Keys haunted snorkel, here is how South Florida plans to celebrate Halloween

MIAMI – South Florida is celebrating Halloween this month with block parties, plenty of pumpkin patches, haunted houses, and some pretty unique family-friendly activities.

In Monroe County, there is a guided snorkel in a Haunted Lagoon with pirates, mermaids, and frightening creatures, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., on Oct. 28, at MarineLab, at 51 Shoreland Dr., in Key Largo.

In Miami-Dade County, a dog-friendly Howl-O-Ween Festival will benefit the Paws4You Rescue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Oct. 14, at Pinecrest Gardens, at 11000 Red Road, in Pinecrest. Tickets are $12 to $14.

In Broward County, The Haunt, a trail for teenagers and adults, opens at 7 p.m., from Oct. 13-31, at Tree Tops Park, at 3900 SW 100 Ave., in Davie. Tickets are $45 to $120. It benefits The Parks Foundation.

More HALLOWEEN events in MIAMI-DADE

Free events

Events with a cost of admission

Educational events with a cost of admission

Pumpkin patches

More HALLOWEEN events in BROWARD

Free events

Events with a cost of admission

Pumpkin patches

The Flamingo Road Nursery , hosts a Fall Festival, through November from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., at 1655 S. Flamingo Road, in Davie.

Family Farms is hosting a Halloween celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Oct. 27, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Oct. 28, at 14950 SW 14 St., in Davie. A photography mini-session is $60. Tickets are $20.

More HALLOWEEN events in MONROE