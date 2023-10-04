From block party in Miami to Keys haunted snorkel, here is how South Florida plans to celebrate Halloween

MIAMI – South Florida is celebrating Halloween this month with block parties, plenty of pumpkin patches, haunted houses, and some pretty unique family-friendly activities.
In Monroe County, there is a guided snorkel in a Haunted Lagoon with pirates, mermaids, and frightening creatures, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., on Oct. 28, at MarineLab, at 51 Shoreland Dr., in Key Largo.
In Miami-Dade County, a dog-friendly Howl-O-Ween Festival will benefit the Paws4You Rescue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Oct. 14, at Pinecrest Gardens, at 11000 Red Road, in Pinecrest. Tickets are $12 to $14.
In Broward County, The Haunt, a trail for teenagers and adults, opens at 7 p.m., from Oct. 13-31, at Tree Tops Park, at 3900 SW 100 Ave., in Davie. Tickets are $45 to $120. It benefits The Parks Foundation.
More HALLOWEEN events in MIAMI-DADE
Free events
- HalloWYN promises to be a wild block party for adults from 7 p.m., on Oct. 31, to 3 a.m., on Nov. 1, at 2250 NW 2nd Ave., in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.
- Lincoln Road will be celebrating pumpkins from 3 p.m., Oct. 27 to 9 p.m., on Oct. 31, in South Beach. The adult’s Halloween block party ends at 1 a.m., on Nov. 1.
- South Miami police officers are closing Sunset Drive from U.S. 1 to 57 Avenue for a free family-friendly block party from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31. Miami Kids Magazine is co-hosting.
- Kiddos Magazine and CityPlace Doral are co-hosting a free family-friendly party from 2 to 7 p.m., on Oct. 28, at the Fountain Plaza, at 8300 NW 36 St.
- Hallandale Beach is hosting the family-friendly Halloween Trail of Treats from 5 to 8 p.m., on Oct. 31, at the OB Johnson Park, at 1000 NW 8 Ave. Free entry includes 10 game tickets.
Events with a cost of admission
- A Halloween carnival runs through Oct. 31 at the Miami International Mall, at 1625 NW 107 Ave., in Doral. It’s closed on Mondays, and it opens from 6 to 11 p.m., from Tuesday to Thursday, from 5:30 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday, and from 5:30 to 11 p.m., on Sunday. The haunted houses open from 7 p.m. to 15 minutes before closing time. Tickets range from $20 to $120.
- Havana Haunted Mansion is for adults over 21 from Thursday to Sunday at the Curtiss Mansion, at 500 Deer Run, in Miami Springs. Tickets start at about $60 per person.
- Halloween Haunted Trail is from 7 to 11 p.m., on Oct. 27, at the Enchanted Forest Elaine Gordon Park, at 1725 NE 135 St., in North Miami. Tickets range from about $7 to $30.
Educational events with a cost of admission
- Zoo Boo is a celebration with a two-day list of events for children ages 12 and under that includes Gorilla meets Shankenstein at 3 p.m., on Saturday, and an elephant at the pumpkin patch at 1:30 p.m., on Sunday. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Oct. 28-29, at Zoo Miami, at 12400 SW 152 St. Daily admission is about $19 for children and about $23 for adults.
- The Miami Children’s Museum’s 17 galleries will be hosting the “Not-So-Scary” costume party from 1 to 5 p.m., on Oct. 8; the “Mini-Monster Monday” costume party from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Oct. 30; and MiChiMu’s Halloween Week from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., or 2:30 to 6 p.m., Oct. 27-30 at 980 MacArthur Causeway, at Watson Island Park. Tickets range from $16 to $24.
- The Spooky Science Monster Mash is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Oct. 28, at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science’s Mad Science Lab, at 1101 Biscayne Blvd., in Miami. Admission to the museum ranges from about $23 to $20.
Pumpkin patches
- The Berry Farm is hosting a Harvest Festival from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Sunday until Nov. 5., at 13720 SW 216 St. Tickets range from about $13 to $16. There will be Halloween-themed candlelight concerts at 7 p.m., and 9:15 p.m., on Oct. 20. Tickets range from $37 to $57. The farm is also hosting the Trick & Treats Halloween Extravaganza for children ages 3 to 12, from 8 to 11 p.m., on Oct. 27-29, with a $30 admission, and The Nightmare in the Redland for teenagers and adults from 8 p.m. to midnight on Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 31. Tickets are $30.
- The Little Farm is hosting a Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday and Sunday, at 13401 SW 224 St. Admission is $15 and $17 with pony rides for children who are 54 inches tall or shorter.
- The Tinez Farms is hosting Fall at the Farm from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday, until Nov. 19, at 16405 SW 177 Ave. Tickets range from about $5 to $20.
- Pinto’s Farm is hosting a pumpkin patch event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Saturday and Sunday at 14890 SW 216 St. Tickets are about $33 on Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-19. Tickets are about $30 on Oct. 7-8 and Oct. 14-15. For more information, visit this page.
More HALLOWEEN events in BROWARD
Free events
- Pembroke Pines is hosting Bow Wow Ween, a Halloween party where dogs are welcome, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Oct. 7 at the Pembroke Pines K-9 Officer Craig Rupp Dog Park, at 9751 Johnson St. For more information, call 954-392-2116.
- Deerfield Beach is hosting The Fall Festival from 4 to 8 p.m., on Oct. 14, at Pioneer Park, at 217 NE 5 Ave. It will include a pumpkin patch, a kids’ zone, and a beer garden.
- Tamarac is hosting the Halloween Hoopla from 6 to 8 p.m., on Oct. 20, at Tamarac Park, 7501 N. University Drive. Bounce houses and carnival games will be at the park’s baseball fields. The first 500 guests will receive a free gift bag.
- Fort Lauderdale is hosting two free family-friendly Halloween events: The Fort Lauder Boo party is from 1 to 4 p.m., on Oct. 21, and The Nightmare in The Park drive for teens and adults is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., on Oct. 27, at Snyder Park, at 3299 SW 4 Ave.
- The LOOP Fort Lauderdale is hosting The Pumpkins and Palm Trees, a free festival with a list of events on Oct. 20-22 at Las Olas Oceanside Park, at 3000 E Las Olas Blvd., in Fort Lauderdale
- Pompano Beach is hosting three free events: The Boo Bash is from 5 to 9 p.m., on Oct. 27, at the Community Park, at 1801 NE 6 St. The Horse & Hound Costume Event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Oct. 29, at the Sand & Spurs Equestrian Park at 1600 NE Ave. The big event is The HalloSCREAM from 6 to 8 p.m., on Oct. 31, at the McNair Center, at 951 NW 27 Ave.
- Cooper City is hosting The Boo-Per City party, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., on Oct. 27, at Memorial Park, at 9001 SW 51 St. For more information, call 954-434-4300.
- Margate is hosting a Fall Festival from 6 to 10 p.m., on Oct. 28, at the Margate Sports Complex, 1695 Banks Road, and The Trunk or Treat party from 5 to 8 p.m., on Oct. 31, at the parking lot of City Hall at 5790 Margate Boulevard. For more information, call 954-972-6458.
Events with a cost of admission
- Tamarac is hosting The Great Pumpkin Splash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Caporella Aquatic Center, at 9300 NW 58 St. Tickets are $5.
- The Fall Festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Oct. 7-19, at the CB Smith Park, at 900 N. Flamingo Rd., in Pembroke Pines. Springtime Nursery tickets are about $14 per person.
- Coral Springs is hosting two sessions of Thrills and Chills, from 1 to 4 p.m., and from 6 to 9 p.m., on Oct. 21, at the Coral Springs Gymnasium, at 2501 Coral Springs Drive. Admission is $5 for each session.
- Sunrise is hosting the Trick or Trot 5K at 7:30 a.m., on Oct. 21, at Markham Park, at 16001 W. State Road 84. The registration fee is $30 and $10 for kids who are 10 years old or younger. Packet pick-up is from 2 to 7 p.m., on Oct. 19 at Flamingo Park Hall, 12855 NW 8 St., or at 5:45 a.m. on race day and the dashes begin at 8 a.m. Wearing costumes is encouraged. For more information, call 954-747-4600.
- Coconut Creek is hosting The Monster Mash, an event for kids from 6 to 8 p.m., on Oct. 27, at The Community Center, at 1100 Lyons Road. It requires pre-registration online here or in person at the Recreation Complex, at 4455 Sol Press Boulevard. Tickets are $5 for residents and $10 for non-residents. For more information, call 954-545-6670.
Pumpkin patches
- The Flamingo Road Nursery, hosts a Fall Festival, through November from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., at 1655 S. Flamingo Road, in Davie.
- Family Farms is hosting a Halloween celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Oct. 27, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Oct. 28, at 14950 SW 14 St., in Davie. A photography mini-session is $60. Tickets are $20.
More HALLOWEEN events in MONROE
- Ghosts & Gravestones Sights and Lights Halloween Tour has options through October in Key West. Tickets range from about $30 to about $53. For more information, call 1-866-955-0668.
- This year’s Halloween celebration events from 5:30 to 8 p.m., on Oct. 28, at the John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, include a Captain Coral show and a haunted trail.
- The Key West Tropical Botanical Garden is hosting the Screaming Green Halloween event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Oct. 28, at 5210 College Road. Admission is $10 per family and $5 per child.