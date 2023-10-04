83º

From block party in Miami to Keys haunted snorkel, here is how South Florida plans to celebrate Halloween

Dog lovers to party in Pinecrest. Horse riders to celebrate in Pompano. Runners to meet for 5K in Sunrise.

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

MIAMI – South Florida is celebrating Halloween this month with block parties, plenty of pumpkin patches, haunted houses, and some pretty unique family-friendly activities.

In Monroe County, there is a guided snorkel in a Haunted Lagoon with pirates, mermaids, and frightening creatures, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., on Oct. 28, at MarineLab, at 51 Shoreland Dr., in Key Largo.

In Miami-Dade County, a dog-friendly Howl-O-Ween Festival will benefit the Paws4You Rescue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Oct. 14, at Pinecrest Gardens, at 11000 Red Road, in Pinecrest. Tickets are $12 to $14.

In Broward County, The Haunt, a trail for teenagers and adults, opens at 7 p.m., from Oct. 13-31, at Tree Tops Park, at 3900 SW 100 Ave., in Davie. Tickets are $45 to $120. It benefits The Parks Foundation.

More HALLOWEEN events in MIAMI-DADE

Free events

  • HalloWYN promises to be a wild block party for adults from 7 p.m., on Oct. 31, to 3 a.m., on Nov. 1, at 2250 NW 2nd Ave., in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.
  • Lincoln Road will be celebrating pumpkins from 3 p.m., Oct. 27 to 9 p.m., on Oct. 31, in South Beach. The adult’s Halloween block party ends at 1 a.m., on Nov. 1.
  • South Miami police officers are closing Sunset Drive from U.S. 1 to 57 Avenue for a free family-friendly block party from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31. Miami Kids Magazine is co-hosting.
  • Kiddos Magazine and CityPlace Doral are co-hosting a free family-friendly party from 2 to 7 p.m., on Oct. 28, at the Fountain Plaza, at 8300 NW 36 St.
  • Hallandale Beach is hosting the family-friendly Halloween Trail of Treats from 5 to 8 p.m., on Oct. 31, at the OB Johnson Park, at 1000 NW 8 Ave. Free entry includes 10 game tickets.

Events with a cost of admission

Educational events with a cost of admission

  • Zoo Boo is a celebration with a two-day list of events for children ages 12 and under that includes Gorilla meets Shankenstein at 3 p.m., on Saturday, and an elephant at the pumpkin patch at 1:30 p.m., on Sunday. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Oct. 28-29, at Zoo Miami, at 12400 SW 152 St. Daily admission is about $19 for children and about $23 for adults.
  • The Miami Children’s Museum’s 17 galleries will be hosting the “Not-So-Scary” costume party from 1 to 5 p.m., on Oct. 8; the “Mini-Monster Monday” costume party from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Oct. 30; and MiChiMu’s Halloween Week from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., or 2:30 to 6 p.m., Oct. 27-30 at 980 MacArthur Causeway, at Watson Island Park. Tickets range from $16 to $24.
  • The Spooky Science Monster Mash is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Oct. 28, at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science’s Mad Science Lab, at 1101 Biscayne Blvd., in Miami. Admission to the museum ranges from about $23 to $20.

Pumpkin patches

More HALLOWEEN events in BROWARD

Free events

  • Pembroke Pines is hosting Bow Wow Ween, a Halloween party where dogs are welcome, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Oct. 7 at the Pembroke Pines K-9 Officer Craig Rupp Dog Park, at 9751 Johnson St. For more information, call 954-392-2116.
  • Deerfield Beach is hosting The Fall Festival from 4 to 8 p.m., on Oct. 14, at Pioneer Park, at 217 NE 5 Ave. It will include a pumpkin patch, a kids’ zone, and a beer garden.
  • Tamarac is hosting the Halloween Hoopla from 6 to 8 p.m., on Oct. 20, at Tamarac Park, 7501 N. University Drive. Bounce houses and carnival games will be at the park’s baseball fields. The first 500 guests will receive a free gift bag.
  • Fort Lauderdale is hosting two free family-friendly Halloween events: The Fort Lauder Boo party is from 1 to 4 p.m., on Oct. 21, and The Nightmare in The Park drive for teens and adults is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., on Oct. 27, at Snyder Park, at 3299 SW 4 Ave.
  • The LOOP Fort Lauderdale is hosting The Pumpkins and Palm Trees, a free festival with a list of events on Oct. 20-22 at Las Olas Oceanside Park, at 3000 E Las Olas Blvd., in Fort Lauderdale
  • Pompano Beach is hosting three free events: The Boo Bash is from 5 to 9 p.m., on Oct. 27, at the Community Park, at 1801 NE 6 St. The Horse & Hound Costume Event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Oct. 29, at the Sand & Spurs Equestrian Park at 1600 NE Ave. The big event is The HalloSCREAM from 6 to 8 p.m., on Oct. 31, at the McNair Center, at 951 NW 27 Ave.
  • Cooper City is hosting The Boo-Per City party, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., on Oct. 27, at Memorial Park, at 9001 SW 51 St. For more information, call 954-434-4300.
  • Margate is hosting a Fall Festival from 6 to 10 p.m., on Oct. 28, at the Margate Sports Complex, 1695 Banks Road, and The Trunk or Treat party from 5 to 8 p.m., on Oct. 31, at the parking lot of City Hall at 5790 Margate Boulevard. For more information, call 954-972-6458.

Events with a cost of admission

Pumpkin patches

  • The Flamingo Road Nursery, hosts a Fall Festival, through November from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., at 1655 S. Flamingo Road, in Davie.
  • Family Farms is hosting a Halloween celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Oct. 27, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Oct. 28, at 14950 SW 14 St., in Davie. A photography mini-session is $60. Tickets are $20.

More HALLOWEEN events in MONROE

