Swifties pack theaters in South Florida for opening night of Taylor Swift’s Era’s movie

DAVIE, Fla. – Swifties were at full force in Davie Friday night as hundreds lined up at the Cinemark Theater to see their beloved Taylor Swift on the big stage.

Swift’s star power has reached the big screen amid her unprecedented “Eras Tour” success, with a movie version of the concert that opened in theaters Friday across the U.S. and abroad.

Local 10 News spoke with some of Swift’s diehard fans who had their friendship bracelets in hand proving “It’s nice to have a friend.”

‘She’s been with me through every stage of my life.,” said Larissa Werner. “Breakups, love, exciting moments—they just get to relive all those moments again.”

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” premiered Thursday, a day ahead of its scheduled release, due to unprecedented demand.

Swift’s wildly successful tour is now trading in arenas for more than 8500 theaters.

The movie has already raked in $100 million in advance ticket sales across the world, AMC theatres said. It also shattered AMC’s U.S. record for the highest ticket-sales revenue in a single day in under 24 hours, according to the company.

From the songs that have “bejeweled“ the “wildest dreams” of swifties, fans remain “enchanted” by the singer’s “reputation.”

“I’m excited to sing and dance and just have fun,” said Madison Gonzalez.

“Between her and Beyoncé, they are two of the greatest queens to ever live,” added Jordane Kimok.

Despite the “bad blood” between fans and Ticketmaster — Swift’s concert film already leaves viewers in a “lavender haze”.

“You get to actually hear her,” said Mariana Picado. “I think I screamed, maybe cried, and I impulsively bought eight tickets.”

Swift isn’t “out of the woods” yet with her Era’s Tour. She’s bringing it to Miami from October 18-20 in 2024, but until then, fans can catch the nearly three-hour movie at a theater near you.