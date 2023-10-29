Report: ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead at 54

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 13: Actor Matthew Perry of the television show 'The Kennedys - After Camelot' speaks onstage during the REELZChannel portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 13, 2017 in Pasadena, California (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – Matthew Perry, one of the stars of the hit sitcom “Friends,” died Saturday at the age of 54, according to celebrity news website TMZ.

TMZ, which first reported the actor’s death, said Perry, best-known for playing the character Chandler Bing in the popular NBC sitcom, was found at his Los Angeles-area home dead from an apparent drowning, citing multiple law enforcement sources.

Those sources told the website that authorities were dispatched to his home in reference to a cardiac arrest and that Perry was found in a jacuzzi.

The website said no drugs were found near Perry, who has publicly battled addiction, and there were no signs of foul play.