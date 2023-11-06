‘My Sister’s Keeper’ star Evan Ellingson dies at 35

Evan Ellingson arrives at the 3rd Annual "Billabong Design for Humanity" Event at the Avalon on June 17, 2009 in Hollywood, California.

FONTANA, Calif. – Former child star Evan Ellingson, who was most known for his role as Cameron Diaz’s son in the movie “My Sister’s Keeper” has died, Page Six reported Monday. He was 35.

According to the media outlet, the coroner’s office death register stated that his body was discovered Sunday in his bedroom in Fontana, California.

The manner of death was listed as “pending.”

Ellingson’s father, Michael, told TMZ that his son had been living in a sober house after struggling with drug abuse.

He said his son, however, was doing well and his family was shocked by his death.

Besides starring in the film adaptation of Jodi Picoult’s hit novel, Ellingson also starred as Kyle Harmon in “CSI: Miami” for three years.

He also had roles in “General Hospital,” “Titus,” “Mad TV,” “Bones” and “24,” among others, and appeared in the movies “Letters from Iwo Jima,” “Rules of the Game” and “Walk the Talk.”

According to Page Six, Ellingson’s brother and fellow actor, Austin, died of a drug overdose in 2008. Evan Ellingson is survived by his daughter, Brooklynn and other family members.