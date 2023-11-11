Country Bay Music Festival to be held on Miami’s Virginia Key

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – The Country Bay Music Festival opens on Saturday at Miami’s Virginia Key. The lineup includes Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson, Chris Young, Lee Brice, and Elle King.

Orlando “Cuban Cowboy” Mendez, Alexandra Rodriguez, and Neon Union, which includes Leo Brooks, will represent the local country music talent.

Cheyenne McElhinney, Brian Besso, and Chanele Keeping said they traveled from Canada to attend the festival and they picked up their tickets on Friday.

“I can’t wait,” Keeping said. “All of them, they are all going to be amazing!”

Aside from the Rickenbacker Causeway, the organizers secured a permit to close the basin so fans can arrive by sea with the BYOBoat pass and enjoy the Miami skyline.

Nelson Albareda, of Loud and Live, Billboard’s 2023 Latin Power Players executive of the year, said the two-day festival was born out of Latin’s love of country music.

“The culture is very much similar in terms of faith, family, lifestyle,” said Marco Sagrera, the chief strategy officer of Loud and Live.