TKA performed live at the "Freestyle Free For All" concert at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on Friday, Nov. 17. (Photo courtesy Aldo Arguello)

Hollywood, FLA. – Freestyle fans packed the Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood on Friday, Nov. 17 for the sold-out “Freestyle Free For All” show!

Lisa Lisa had fans dancing and singing along at the "Freestyle Free For All" concert at the Hard Rock Live. (Photo courtesy Aldo Arguello) (WPLG)

Featured performers included Coro, Cynthia, Brenda K. Starr, Noel, Amber, Freedom Williams (from C&C Music Factory), Lisette Melendez, Judy Torres, George Lamond, Taylor Dayne, Expose, Lisa Lisa and TKA!