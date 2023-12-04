Riptide Rolls Back In A Big Way

The Black Keys at Riptide 2023. (Photo by Brian Doughty)

Fort Lauderdale, FLA – The Riptide Music Festival rolled back to Fort Lauderdale Beach Park with a big rock bill on Saturday, Dec. 2 & Sunday, Dec. 3.

Young The Giant at Riptide 2023. (Photo by Brian Doughty) (WPLG)

Jack Kays, The Beaches, Little Image, Beachweather, Misterwives, Canons, Silversun Pickups, Lovejoy, Young The Giant, Bleachers & The Black Keys performed on Saturday to a very large festival crowd.

Jack Antonoff & Bleachers at Riptide 2023. (Photo by Brian Doughty) (WPLG)

KC Chopz, Alex Di Leo, Girlfriend Material, The Moss, Weathers, Barns Courtney, Lovelytheband, Awolnation, Sublime With Rome, Dirty Heads and Jelly Roll wrapped up the festival on Sunday.

The Black Keys at Riptide 2023. (Photo by Brian Doughty) (WPLG)

It was a beautiful weekend to be out on the beach, enjoying live music again! Here’s to the 2024 edition!