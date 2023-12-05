Disco Down at North Beach Music Festival

The Disco Biscuits at North Beach Music Festival 2023. (Photo by Brian Doughty)

Miami Beach, FLA – The North Beach Music Festival returned to the North Beach Bandshell and adjoining park from Friday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec 3.

The Disco Biscuits at North Beach Music Festival 2023. (Photo by Brian Doughty) (WPLG)

Twyn, Brad Miller featuring Oz Noy & Thomas Pridgen, Ajeva, Erica Falls & Vintage Soul, Electric KIF, The Adam Deitch Quartet, The Heavy Pets, Say She She, Mark Farina, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Eggy, George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, Sunsquabi & Corey Wong kept fans moving and grooving all weekend long!

Fans at North Beach Music Festival 2023. (Photo by Brian Doughty) (WPLG)

The Disco Biscuits played 2 sets on Friday night and a 3rd on Saturday!

Let’s see them top this for 2024!