Emma Stone enters ’SNL’s’ Five-Timers Club: Who else is in it?

Emma Stone attends the ""SNL 40th Anniversary Special" at Rockfeller Plaza in New York City. �� LAN (Photo by Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images)

“Saturday Night Live” is one of our greatest institutions, and within the famed show is another famed institution: The Five-Timers Club.

It’s a special club reserved for the celebrity guests who have hosted “Saturday Night Live” at least five times. It may not seem like that many celebs host the show that often, but over the years, the list has grown quite a bit.

The first time the Five-Timers club was mentioned on “Saturday Night Live” was when Tom Hanks hosted the show for his fifth time back in the ‘90s. The sketch featured Steve Martin, Elliot Gould and Paul Simon, who had all hosted the show more than five times at that point. Ever since, anytime a guest host makes it to five times, a fun little sketch is performed, with past members swinging by 30 Rock to present the guest host with the legendary FIve-Timers Club jacket.

Over the weekend, actress Emma Stone was the latest celebrity to enter the prestigious club. Five-Timers members Tina Fey and Candice Bergen were on hand during Stone’s monologue to bestow her the famous jacket. It was super cute, and you could tell how much it meant to Stone, who is now the youngest member of the club.

So who else is in this famous club? Take a look below at all the “SNL” guest hosts who have hosted the show more than five times.

Alec Baldwin

No one has hosted “SNL” more times than Baldwin. He’s hosted 17 times, and has appeared on the show more times than we can count. He was practically a cast member when he used to portray former President Donald Trump.

Steve Martin

The banjo-playing funny man has hosted “SNL” 16 times. He’s pretty close to coming up on Baldwin’s record.

John Goodman

Goodman has hosted “SNL” 13 times. He was famous for impersonating Linda Tripp on the show during the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

Tom Hanks

Hanks has hosted “SNL” 10 times. As mentioned above, when Hanks hosted for the fifth time is when the celebration of the Five-Timers Club officially began.

Buck Henry

Henry hosted “SNL” 10 times. He did all of his hosting during the first five years of “SNL.”

Chevy Chase

The former “SNL” cast member has hosted eight times.

Christopher Walken

The legendary actor has hosted “SNL” seven times. He recently appeared in a new episode of the show to introduce Foo Fighters as the musical guest.

Elliott Gould

Gould has hosted “SNL” six times.

Sting

Believe it or not, but Sting has hosted “SNL” six times.

Danny DeVito

DeVito has hosted “SNL” six times.

Drew Barrymore

The talk show host and actress has hosted “SNL” six times. She is the youngest person to ever host the show, when she did it in 1982 at the age of 7.

Tina Fey

The former cast member of “SNL” has hosted the show six times. She’s even done it once with former cast member and friend Amy Poehler.

Scarlett Johansson

Johansson has hosted “SNL” six times. She is married to Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost.

Candice Bergen

Bergen has hosted the show five times, and was the first woman to be in the Five-Timers Club.

Bill Murray

The former “SNL” cast member has hosted five times.

Justin Timberlake

The former NSYNC member has hosted the show five times, but has also been a musical guest multiple times, as well.

Ben Affleck

Affleck has hosted “SNL” five times.

Melissa McCarthy

McCarthy has hosted “SNL” five times.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

The Rock has hosted “SNL” five times.

Jonah Hill

Hill has hosted “SNL” five times. When he got his Five-Timers jacket, only the women of the club were there to present it to him because no one else was available. It was a fun sketch.

Will Ferrell

The former “SNL” cast member has hosted five times. It feels like he should have hosted the show more at this point.

Paul Rudd

Rudd has hosted “SNL” five times.

John Mulaney

Mulaney has hosted “SNL” five times. He is the only former “SNL” writer to be in the Five-Timers Club.

Woody Harrelson

Harrelson has hosted “SNL” five times.

Emma Stone

Stone is the most recent entry into the Five-Timers Club.

Paul Simon

Simon has actually only hosted four times, but has appeared as a musical guest 14 times, and has been included in 5-Timers Club sketches over the years. Apparently that’s good enough to be a member. Who knows, I don’t make the rules!