71-cent hamburgers offered during Hard Rock Cafe birthday celebration

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - The best birthdays are the ones where others celebrate, but you get the gifts.

Hard Rock Cafes around the world are offering 71-cent Original Legendary Burgers for just 71 cents Thursday to celebrate the franchise's 47th birthday.

Now why 71 cents when it's their 47th birthday? Because the restaurant was born on June 14, 1971.

The almost-free burgers will be available between 11:00 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, so make sure your alarm clock is set.

The first Hard Rock Cafe debuted inside an old Rolls Royce dealership in London and became a worldwide phenomenon.

If you've got a hankering for a juicy burger on the cheap, there are two South Florida Hard Rock Cafe locations; one in downtown Miami and Hollywood.

