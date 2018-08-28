Abby Huntsman joins ABC's 'The View'

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Abby Huntsman is joining "The View."

The daughter of former Republican presidential candidate Jon Huntsman joins ABC's daytime talk show for its 22nd season. She replaces Paula Faris and Sara Haines, who left the show at the end of last season for other assignments with ABC News.

Abby Huntsman returns to ABC, where she interned at "Good Morning America" and "World News Tonight" while in college. She most recently served as anchor and host of the Fox News show "Fox & Friends Weekend."

"I couldn't be more be excited to return to my professional roots at ABC News," Huntsman said. "I look forward to adding my own point of view to the most interesting and successful talk show on television today. Joining the women at 'The View' really is a dream come true."

Huntsman worked as a media advisor on her father's 2012 presidential campaign and was named one of Forbes 30 under 30 for media in 2013.

She'll join Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain when the new season begins Sept. 4.

