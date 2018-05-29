ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's offensive tweet

LOS ANGELES - ABC has canceled the reboot of the hit show "Roseanne" after the show's star posted an offensive tweet that she later apologized for.

Roseanne Barr wrote early Tuesday morning, "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj." Barr was responding to a comment about Valerie Jarrett, a top former aide to president Obama. She later deleted the tweet.

"I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks,"Barr tweeted. "I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste." Barr then said she's leaving Twitter.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey says the comment “is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel the show.”

The “Roseanne” revival this spring was an unexpected major hit for ABC. It was particularly popular among many conservative viewers because Barr’s character expressed support for President Donald Trump.

The reboot of the show was among the network's top shows and was renewed for a second season soon after it debuted in March.

