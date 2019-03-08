Actor Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury

"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves Cook County Jail after posting bond on Feb. 21, 2019, in Chicago.

CHICAGO - Actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted on 16 felony counts by a Cook County (Ill.) grand jury for lying to police about a racist attack.

The new indictments come after Smollet, 36, was charged with felony disorderly conduct last month after making a false police report in January.

Smollett told police he had been attacked on a Chicago sidewalk by two men who yelled racist and homophobic slurs.

WLS reports the 16 felony counts were split into two separate sets. The first related to Smollett's report to officer about the alleged attack.

The second set are related to another interview Smollet had with police later on the same day.

