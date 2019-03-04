Actor Luke Perry dies at 52

LOS ANGELES - Popular actor and former teen heartthrob Luke Perry has died, days after reportedly suffering a massive stroke.

Perry was 52. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning." said his publicist, Arnold Robinson.

TMZ reported paramedics were called to Perry's home in the Los Angeles area on Wednesday morning. When emergency crews arrived, Perry was reportedly responsive and talkative, but his condition quickly deteriorated.

Perry, 52, was transported to a hospital near his Sherman Oaks home.

Perry rose to fame on "Beverly Hills, 90210" playing Dylan McKay on the 90s teen drama. He can now be seen playing Archie Andrews' father on "Riverdale."

