LOS ANGELES - Actress Heather Locklear has reportedly been hospitalized for a psych evaluation after threatening to kill herself Sunday.

TMZ reports a member of Locklear's family called 911 claiming the actress was acting "erratically" and trying to find a gun to shoot herself.

Locklear was arrested in February on domestic violence charges following an incident with her boyfriend.

